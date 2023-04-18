IIT Patna Launches Online Executive Master Degree Programmes; Check Course Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT-P) has launched its new Online Master Degree Programs for working professionals today. The degree is offered in partnership with TeamLease EdTech. In the first phase, the institute announced the start of the following programs:

IIT Patna online executive degree courses

Online M Tech in Big Data & Blockchain

Online M Tech in Cloud Computing

Executive MBA in Finance.

The programs have been launched for working professionals with a minimum of two years of working experience. The programs shall impart the necessary skills and knowledge to the professionals in the selected domains and help them upskill and progress in their careers.

The institute will also shortly launch a series of short-term Certification programs in Technical and non-Technical areas aimed at working professionals and fresh graduates. The courses have been designed for a hybrid pedagogy - part of the programs will be taught using a cutting edge Online Learning platform, the students will interact with the institute faculty through the weekly virtual sessions, and some part of the program shall be covered during the campus immersion sessions every semester.

The details of the programs are available on the website of the institute. During the launch of the programs, Prof T. N. Singh, Director of IIT Patna said, “These new sets of Online Master Degree Programs have been launched keeping in mind the needs and demands of the industry. The courses shall be taught by our distinguished faculty and shall be supplemented by highly experienced industry professionals and global experts. We are excited to have partnered with TeamLease EdTech in this journey.”

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, said "We are delighted to have partnered with an esteemed institution like IIT Patna for these Executive Master Degree Programs. Employers today believe that resilience and productivity are both important and are looking to hire multi-skilled professionals who can be put in many different job roles. These high-quality online courses shall be available to students across the world at an affordable cost and shall equip students with the knowledge, skills, and exposure they need to uplift their careers and support their growth; our effort towards Making India Employable.”