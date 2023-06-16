Jamia Joins Hands With ICPL To Offer BSc Aeronautics Dual Degree Course From 2023

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has signed an agreement with Indocopter Pvt Ltd to offer a BSc Aeronautics dual degree programme from upcoming session, officials said on Thursday.

"JMI and ICPL have decided to collaborate in the field of training as the aviation industry has exponential growth prospects in the country," the varsity said in a statement.

According to the release, BSc Aeronautics, a dual degree course, will be awarded by JMI, and a Certificate of Recognition in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering will be issued by ICPL with the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The course will enable students to appear in the DGCA module and after passing the module exam, students will become eligible for a licence, which will be issued by the DGCA, the university said.

JMI has been successfully running BSc (Aeronautics) dual degree programme since 2018 and three batches of the course have successfully gratuated so far.

"A number of passed out students of the course are well placed in organisations like DRDO, Indian Army, United Airlines, Indigo Airlines, Air India, Enord Private Limited, Far Eye Logistics and various other MRO organisations in India & abroad on good pay packages," the university said in the statement.

ICPL is a DGCA approved CAR 145 and CAR M Maintenance Organisation (MRO) providing round-the-clock support for Airbus, Leonardo, and Bell Textron helicopters.