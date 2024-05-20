Advertisement

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Kerala, has started the online application process for DHSE Plus One admissions for the academic year 2024-25. Interested candidates can now submit their applications for admission to Plus One (Class 11) in higher secondary schools following the Kerala syllabus via the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

This online application process, designed to streamline and simplify admissions, will remain open until May 25, offering ample time for students to complete their submissions. Notably, the newly implemented single-window system ensures a hassle-free experience, requiring just one application per revenue district.

Important Dates: Kerala +1 Admission Schedule

- Trial Allotment: May 29

- First Allotment: June 5

- Main Allotment (Round 1): June 5

- Main Allotment (Round 2): June 12

- Main Allotment (Round 3): June 19

- Commencement of Classes: June 24

- Merit Admissions (including supplementary rounds): Until July 31

These dates delineate the various stages of the admission process, from the initial trial allotment to the commencement of classes, providing a clear roadmap for both applicants and educational institutions.

Prospective students are encouraged to mark these dates in their calendars and adhere to the application deadlines to ensure a smooth and timely admission process. For further inquiries or assistance, individuals can refer to the official website or contact the Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Kerala.

