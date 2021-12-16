Last Updated:

Kerala NEET Rank List 2021: State Medical Rank List Released; Here's Direct Link

Kerala NEET Rank List: Students can check the merit list for MBBS and BDS courses by visiting the official website of the CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala

Image: Shutterstock


Kerala NEET Rank List 2021: The Commission for Entrance Examinations, CEE, has released the Kerala National Eligibility Entrance Test, Kerala NEET Rank List on the official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check the merit list for MBBS and BDS courses by visiting the official website of the CEE, Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in. The result has been prepared based on the NEET UG 2021 marks received from the Directorate of Health Sciences, Ministry of Health.

Candidates must note that the admission will be conducted based on an 85% state quota. This year, a total of 42,059 students have been selected based on the Kerala State Medical Rank List 2021 for admission to medical and allied courses. To log in to the website, candidates would need credentials such as application number, password, and access code.

Kerala NEET Rank List 2021: Direct Link 

  • To check the result candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - Kerala State Medical Rank List (CLICK HERE) | Kerala State Ayurveda Rank List (CLICK HERE)

Kerala NEET Rank List 2021: Here's how to download

  • STEP 1: Candidates must first visit the official website of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE, at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • STEP 2: Now, on the home page, click on the link that says, “KEAM 2021”.
  • STEP 3: Automatically, a new page would open.
  • STEP 4: Now, click on Kerala State Medical Rank List.
  • STEP 5: Then, download the rank list's PDF file.
  • STEP 6: Candidates can take a printout for any future reference.
  • NOTE: It is recommended that candidates must keep checking the official website to get more updates on the admission procedure and Kerala NEET Rank List 2021.

