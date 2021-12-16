Kerala NEET Rank List 2021: State Medical Rank List Released; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Kerala NEET Rank List 2021: The Commission for Entrance Examinations, CEE, has released the Kerala National Eligibility Entrance Test, Kerala NEET Rank List on the official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check the merit list for MBBS and BDS courses by visiting the official website of the CEE, Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in. The result has been prepared based on the NEET UG 2021 marks received from the Directorate of Health Sciences, Ministry of Health.
Candidates must note that the admission will be conducted based on an 85% state quota. This year, a total of 42,059 students have been selected based on the Kerala State Medical Rank List 2021 for admission to medical and allied courses. To log in to the website, candidates would need credentials such as application number, password, and access code.