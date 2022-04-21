KVS Admissions 2022: First List For Class 2 Admissions Releasing Today

KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the first list for Class 2 admissions today. The list will not be uploaded on the website; rather, it will be pinned on the school's noticeboard. As per the KVS admissions 2022-23 schedule, the registration for classes 2 started on April 8 and the registration process for KVS admissions ended on April 16, 2022. The admission process for Class 2 will start tomorrow, April 22, 2022.

KVS Class 2 admission list

The KVS admission process was held in offline mode, and parents visited the desired school under KVS and completed the admission process for the desired class. The first list will be released today, on April 21 in the respective schools. All those candidates whose names will be on the list will have to apply for admission and complete the process between April 22 and April 28, 2022.

KVS Admissions 2022: Check Official Notice

According to the official notice, the last date for admission for all classes, except class 11, is June 30, 2022. Registration for admission to class 11 will be held within 10 days after the declaration of class 10 results.

As per the schedule, the display of the admission list and admission for class 11 will be within 20 days of the declaration of the class 10 results. Candidates must note that the last date of admission for Class 11 is 30 days from the date of the declaration of Class 10 results by CBSE. It is recommended that stakeholders must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: PTi/ Representative