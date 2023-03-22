KVS Admissions 2023 Schedule Out, Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Forms Releasing On March 27

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the schedule and guidelines for class-1 admissions 2023-24. As per schedule, the online registration process for Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission will begin on March 27 at 10 am. The last date to apply is April 17 ( 7 pm). The forms can be submitted online by visiting the official website of KVS i.e, kvsangathan.nic.in.
Eligibility Conditions
A Child must be at least 6 years old and not more than 8 years of age as of March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class-1. For class 2 admissions, a child must be aged between 7 and 9 years. Click here to read KVS Admission notice.
Out of the available seats of fresh admission, 25% shall be reserved for Right To Education (Hereafter referred to as ‘RTE’), 15% shall be reserved for SC, 7.5% shall be reserved for ST and 27% seats shall be reserved for “OBC- Non-Creamy Layer”. (Hereafter referred to as “OBC-NCL”). See Seat-breakup here. The reservation norms shall be applicable within the approved class strength of 40 students per section. See Seat-breakup here:
- RTE 25%: 10 seats
- SC 15%: 06 seats
- ST 7.5%: 03 seats
- OBC 27%: 11 seats
KVS Admissions 2023: Check Key Dates here
- Registration process for Class- 1 begins - March 27, 10 am onwards
- Last date of Online Registration for Class-I - April 17, till 7 pm
- Declaration of 1st provisional select and a waitlist of registered candidates - April 20
- Admission of selected candidates- April 21.
- 2nd list on April 28 (if seats remain vacant)
- 3rd list on May 4.
- Registration for Class II onwards except class 9- April 3 to April 12, 2021
- List declaration on - April 17
- Admission of class 2-8 students- April 18 to 29
- Click here for detailed schedule.
Who is Eligible for Admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya?
Admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas are not restricted to Central Govt. employees and are open to all, only certain priorities have been laid down for different categories to regulate the admissions.
KVS Class-1 Admissions: Documents Required
- Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate issued by the authority competent to register births. This will include certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital, and service records of Defence personnel.
- Proof of Residence.
- A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees
- For grandchildren of the Hon’ble Member of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the Hon’ble Member of Parliament or PSU employees would be needed.
- For grandchildren of KVS employees, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the KVS employee (serving or retired) would be required
- A certificate that the child belongs to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/BPL wherever applicable, issued by the Competent Authority in concerned State Government/Union Government
- For PwD candidates: A certificate from the civil surgeon/rehabilitation centre or any other competent authority defined by the Government of India O. M. No. 36035/5/88 / Estt. (SCT) dated 4.5.1999 certifying the child is handicapped, wherever applicable. In case, where the handicap of the child can be visually seen by the Principal, the child may be accepted as handicapped even without a certificate. However, the parent may be advised to obtain the relevant certificate from the Competent Authority and submit the same to the school
Read KVS Admissions 2023 guidelines.
How to register online for KVS Class-1 admissions 2023
- Visit the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in.
- Click on the class-1 registration portal link available on the homepage
- Read the instruction properly and proceed
- You will see the application form
- Fill in the required details
- Upload the documents required
- Choose your state and school preferences
- One applicant can choose 3 schools as their preference.
Things to keep in mind while choosing school preferences:
- Since Kendriya Vidyalayas are located in places with varied density of populations, they have been categorised as follows for determining the limits of the neighbourhood, for purposes of determining eligibility for admission in the RTE category:
- Major cities and urban areas (all-district Headquarters & metros): 5 km radius from Vidyalaya
- Places and areas other than those included above 8 km radius from Vidyalaya
- For a Vidyalaya in an urban region, their options are less than or equal to 5 km or more than 5 km
- For Vidyalaya in a rural region, the options are less than or equal to 8 km or more than 8 km