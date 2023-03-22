KVS Admissions 2023 Schedule Out, Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Forms Releasing On March 27

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the schedule and guidelines for class-1 admissions 2023-24. As per schedule, the online registration process for Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission will begin on March 27 at 10 am. The last date to apply is April 17 ( 7 pm). The forms can be submitted online by visiting the official website of KVS i.e, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Eligibility Conditions

A Child must be at least 6 years old and not more than 8 years of age as of March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class-1. For class 2 admissions, a child must be aged between 7 and 9 years. Click here to read KVS Admission notice.

Out of the available seats of fresh admission, 25% shall be reserved for Right To Education (Hereafter referred to as ‘RTE’), 15% shall be reserved for SC, 7.5% shall be reserved for ST and 27% seats shall be reserved for “OBC- Non-Creamy Layer”. (Hereafter referred to as “OBC-NCL”). See Seat-breakup here. The reservation norms shall be applicable within the approved class strength of 40 students per section. See Seat-breakup here:

RTE 25%: 10 seats

SC 15%: 06 seats

ST 7.5%: 03 seats

OBC 27%: 11 seats

KVS Admissions 2023: Check Key Dates here

Registration process for Class- 1 begins - March 27, 10 am onwards

Last date of Online Registration for Class-I - April 17, till 7 pm

Declaration of 1st provisional select and a waitlist of registered candidates - April 20

Admission of selected candidates- April 21.

2nd list on April 28 (if seats remain vacant)

3rd list on May 4.

Registration for Class II onwards except class 9- April 3 to April 12, 2021

List declaration on - April 17

Admission of class 2-8 students- April 18 to 29

Click here for detailed schedule.

Who is Eligible for Admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya?

Admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas are not restricted to Central Govt. employees and are open to all, only certain priorities have been laid down for different categories to regulate the admissions.

KVS Class-1 Admissions: Documents Required

Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate issued by the authority competent to register births. This will include certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital, and service records of Defence personnel. Proof of Residence. A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees For grandchildren of the Hon’ble Member of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the Hon’ble Member of Parliament or PSU employees would be needed. For grandchildren of KVS employees, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the KVS employee (serving or retired) would be required A certificate that the child belongs to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/BPL wherever applicable, issued by the Competent Authority in concerned State Government/Union Government For PwD candidates: A certificate from the civil surgeon/rehabilitation centre or any other competent authority defined by the Government of India O. M. No. 36035/5/88 / Estt. (SCT) dated 4.5.1999 certifying the child is handicapped, wherever applicable. In case, where the handicap of the child can be visually seen by the Principal, the child may be accepted as handicapped even without a certificate. However, the parent may be advised to obtain the relevant certificate from the Competent Authority and submit the same to the school

Read KVS Admissions 2023 guidelines.

How to register online for KVS Class-1 admissions 2023

Visit the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on the class-1 registration portal link available on the homepage

Read the instruction properly and proceed

You will see the application form

Fill in the required details

Upload the documents required

Choose your state and school preferences

One applicant can choose 3 schools as their preference.

Things to keep in mind while choosing school preferences: