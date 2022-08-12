Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2022 To Be Out Today, Know How To Check

First Year Junior College, FYJC admission list for the second round will be released on Friday, August 12, 2022. Once the result is released, students will be able to check FYJC 2nd Merit List online. Once released, it can be checked on the official website 11thadmission.org.in. In order to check the round 2 result, students should be ready with their registration number, date of birth, and password. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for checking admission list.

All those candidates who have applied online can access the FYJC second merit list by visiting the official website at 11thadmission.org.in. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for FYJC Admissions 2022 is August 17 till 6 pm. Those students who failed to take admission on the basis of the first merit list will be kept out of FYJC general round 2 admissions. As per reports, over 92,000 students have been admitted on the basis of the first merit list, with around 82,000 students from the Maharashtra Board. Once the FYJC 2nd Merit List is released online on 11thadmission.org.in today, students would have time from August 13, 2022 till August 17, 2022 until 6 PM to confirm their admission.

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2022: Here's step-by-step guide to check

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website, 11thadmission.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should select the region—Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should log in using their ID and password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through the same, and take a printout of the document for future use.

Check FYJC allotment process here