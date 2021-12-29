Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Process Starts On Dec 30; See Details

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the registration process for NEET 2021 state quota counselling tomorrow, December 30. The information bulletin has been released for the Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org/info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG.

Candidates must note that the registration and fee payment process for Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 will start on December 30, 2021, and will end on January 5, 2022. All the documents related to the counselling should be uploaded on the official website between December 30 and January 6, 2022. The Board will release the provisional merit list on January 8, 2021. This counselling process is being conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B (P & O), and BSc (Nursing) courses. The schedule for counselling rounds will be released sometime soon.

NEET UG Counselling: Official notice

According to an official statement issued by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, "The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require the NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only the NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other rank should be entered. "

NEET UG Counselling: Admission processing fee

The cost of the online application form of NEET-UG 2021 is Rs 1000.

Application fees for all the State quota for all courses and for Institutional quota is Rs 5000 and

For MBBS and BDS courses, the application fee is Rs 6000/-

Candidates must take note that the application fee is not refundable.

