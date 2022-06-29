Mumbai University 1st Merit List 2022 Updates: MU Admissions Begin, Check Cutoff Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Burhani College 2022 has rel;eased its first merit list for several undergraduate programmes at its official website - burhanicollege.edu.in.
Vivek College of Commerce has released the first merit list for its undergraduate courses.
M.L Dahanukar College of Commerce has published its first cut-off and merit list for UG programmes at its official website - mldcc.com.
Sophia College for Women 2022 first merit list is out on its official website.
D.G. Ruparel College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released the first merit list for admission to academic session 2022-23 at ruparel.edu
In case, applicants face any problems they can contact Mumbai University officials:
Mumbai University's Nagindas Khandwala has announced the 1st merit list for its UG courses.
Mumbai University's Ramnarain Ruia College has released its first merit list for UG courses.
HR College of Commerce has released its 1st merit list.
Kishinchand Chellaram College has released its first merit lists for the UG courses.
MVLU College has announced the first merit list for its undergraduate courses like BAMMC, BSc Biotechnology, BSc Computer Science, BSc IT, etc.
BK Birla College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released 1st merit list for its undergraduate courses. Following are the BK Birla College cut-off 2022 for open category students.
Guru Nanak College of Arts, Commerce and Science has released the Khalsa College 1st merit list 2022 for its UG courses like F.Y.B.A, F.Y.B.SC, and F.Y.B.COM (Open and reserved category).
Jai Hind College has released the first round merit list for degree-aided and unaided programmes at jaihindcollege.com. These programmes include in-house BA, BCom and BSc courses.
|Events
|Dates
|
MU 1st merit list 2022
|
June 29, 2022
|
Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)
|
June 30 to July 6, 2022
|
MU 2nd Merit list 2022
|
July 7, 2022 at 11 am
|
Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)
|
July 8 to 13, 2022
|
MU 3rd Merit list 2022
|
July 13, 2022 at 11 am
|
Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)
|
July 14 to 16, 2022
The 1st merit list of Mumbai University has been released today June 29, whereas, the second and third merit lists of Mumbai University will be out on July 7 and 14 respectively.
Follow these steps to secure a seat in MU colleges:
Candidates can check the 1st merit list of Mumbai University 2022 and the cut-off percentage on the official website of Mumbai University colleges. Stay connected to this LIVE Blog for all the fresh updates.
The Mumbai University has started its admission process. The MU is releasing the first list of cut-offs today for admission to undergraduate courses across colleges.