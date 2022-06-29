Last Updated:

Mumbai University 1st Merit List 2022 Updates: MU Admissions Begin, Check Cutoff Here

The colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai, such as Ramnarain Ruia College, MVLU College, BK Birla College, KC College, and HR College of Commerce, have released Mumbai University's first merit list, and the cut-off for undergraduate programmes today June 29. While other colleges are also expected to release the merit list and cut-off marks sometime soon.

Amrit Burman
Mumbai University

17:02 IST, June 29th 2022
Burhani College first merit list 2022 out

Burhani College 2022 has rel;eased its first merit list for several undergraduate programmes at its official website - burhanicollege.edu.in.

Here's direct to check - CLICK HERE

16:34 IST, June 29th 2022
Vivek College of Commerce releases first merit list

Vivek College of Commerce has released the first merit list for its undergraduate courses.

Here's direct link to check - CLICK HERE

16:23 IST, June 29th 2022
M.L Dahanukar College of Commerce 2022 first merit list and cut off announced

M.L Dahanukar College of Commerce has published its first cut-off and merit list for UG programmes at its official website - mldcc.com.

Here's direct link to download the merit list - CLICK HERE

16:23 IST, June 29th 2022
Sophia College for Women 1st merit list 2022 out

Sophia College for Women 2022 first merit list is out on its official website.

Here's direct link to check the merit list - CLICK HERE

15:45 IST, June 29th 2022
D.G. Ruparel College 1st merit list 2022 released

D.G. Ruparel College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released the first merit list for admission to academic session 2022-23 at ruparel.edu

Here's direct link to check DG Ruparel College 1st merit list 2022 - CLICK HERE

15:17 IST, June 29th 2022
Mumbai University contact details

In case, applicants face any problems they can contact Mumbai University officials:

  • Phone number - 022 22708700 , 022 26543000
  • Address - Fort campus - Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400032.
  • Kalina Campus - University of Mumbai,Vidya Nagari, Kalina, Santacruz East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400098.
15:17 IST, June 29th 2022
Nagindas Khandwala first merit list 2022 out

Mumbai University's Nagindas Khandwala has announced the 1st merit list for its UG courses.

Here's direct link to check Nagindas Khandwala 1st merit list 2022 - CLICK HERE

14:51 IST, June 29th 2022
Ramnarain Ruia College releases 1st merit list

Mumbai University's Ramnarain Ruia College has released its first merit list for UG courses.

Here's direct link to check Ramnarain Ruia College first merit list 2022 - CLICK HERE

14:51 IST, June 29th 2022
Mumbai University Admission 2022: HR College of Commerce releases first merit list

HR College of Commerce has released its 1st merit list.

Here's direct link to check the HR College of Commerce 1st merit list - CLICK HERE

14:51 IST, June 29th 2022
KC College first merit list 2022 released

Kishinchand Chellaram College has released its first merit lists for the UG courses.

Here's direct link to check KC College 1st merit list - CLICK HERE

14:44 IST, June 29th 2022
MVLU College 1st merit list declared

MVLU College has announced the first merit list for its undergraduate courses like BAMMC, BSc Biotechnology, BSc Computer Science, BSc IT, etc.

Here's direct link to check MVLU first merit list 2022 - CLICK HERE

14:44 IST, June 29th 2022
BK Birla College releases 1st merit list

BK Birla College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released 1st merit list for its undergraduate courses. Following are the BK Birla College cut-off 2022 for open category students.

Here's direct link to check BK Birla College 1st Merit List 2022 - CLICK HERE

14:44 IST, June 29th 2022
Khalsa College first merit list 2022 announced

Guru Nanak College of Arts, Commerce and Science has released the Khalsa College 1st merit list 2022 for its UG courses like F.Y.B.A, F.Y.B.SC, and F.Y.B.COM (Open and reserved category).

Here's direct link to check Khalsa College 1st Merit List - CLICK HERE

14:30 IST, June 29th 2022
Mumbai University Admissions 2022; Jai Hind College releases 1st merit list

Jai Hind College has released the first round merit list for degree-aided and unaided programmes at jaihindcollege.com. These programmes include in-house BA, BCom and BSc courses.

Here's direct link to check Jai Hind College 1st Merit List - CLICK HERE

14:30 IST, June 29th 2022
Mumbai University detailed schedule for UG Admission
Events Dates

MU 1st merit list 2022

 


June 29, 2022

 

Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)

 

June 30 to July 6, 2022

 

MU 2nd Merit list 2022

 

July 7, 2022 at 11 am

 

Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)

 

July 8 to 13, 2022

 

MU 3rd Merit list 2022

 

July 13, 2022 at 11 am

 

Online Verification of Documents & Online payment of fees (with Undertaking form)

 

July 14 to 16, 2022

 

 

14:17 IST, June 29th 2022
Mumbai Unversity 1st merit list released, 2nd and 3rd list to be released soon

The 1st merit list of Mumbai University has been released today June 29, whereas, the second and third merit lists of Mumbai University will be out on July 7 and 14 respectively.

14:17 IST, June 29th 2022
Mumbai University admission process

Follow these steps to secure a seat in MU colleges:

  • Step 1 - Fill up the Mumbai University application form and pay the required application fee.
  • Step 2 - Check the merit lists to determine your qualifying status.
  • Step 3 - Complete the document verification process.
  • Step 4 - Pay the admission fee in order to claim the seats before the deadline.
14:17 IST, June 29th 2022
Here's how to check Mumbai University merit list?

Candidates can check the 1st merit list of Mumbai University 2022 and the cut-off percentage on the official website of Mumbai University colleges. Stay connected to this LIVE Blog for all the fresh updates.

14:17 IST, June 29th 2022
Documents required for Mumbai University admission
  1. Candidates are required to show the following documents for the document verification round
  2. Address proof
  3. Attested photocopy of Class 12th leaving certificate
  4. Class 10 mark sheet
  5. Class 12 mark sheet
  6. Conduct certificate
  7. Transfer certificate
  8. Caste certificate
  9. Valid ID proof
14:17 IST, June 29th 2022
Mumbai University admissions process begins

The Mumbai University has started its admission process. The MU is releasing the first list of cut-offs today for admission to undergraduate courses across colleges.

