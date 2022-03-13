Mumbai University Admission 2022: UG, PG Courses, Eligibility Dates & More

Mumbai University Admissions 2022: Mumbai University has started accepting applications from international students (FR, FS, PIO, OCI, and NRI [Appendix-1]) in the Faculty of Arts, Commerce, and Science in the Affiliated Colleges, Recognized Institutes, and Academic Departments of the University of Mumbai. International students can apply for the courses by visiting the portal of Mumbai University - mu.admissiondesk.org. Admission has opened for the upcoming session of 2022-23 for international students (FR, FS, NRI, PIO, and OCI).

Students can also apply for the admission process through both offline and online modes. Meanwhile, the admission window is also open for the post-graduation program. According to the official notice, the Varsity has identified Edulab Educational Exchange Pvt. Ltd. as a service provider to monitor the Single Window System to admit international students in the Faculty of Arts, Commerce, and Science in the Affiliated Colleges, Recognized Institutes, and Academic Departments of the University of Mumbai.

Mumbai University Admission Last Date | Application Fees | Direct Link

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for admission to the 2022–23 session until July 31, 2022.

The application fee for all programmes is Rs 1000.

Mumbai University Admission for International Students: Check official Notice

Mumbai University Admissions: Important points to remember

As per the official notice, international students (FR, FS, PIO, OCI, NRI [Appendix-1] interested in seeking admission to the Faculty of Arts, Commerce, and Science in the Affiliated Colleges, Recognized Institutes, and University Academic Departments must-visit mu.admissiondesk.org.

Students must upload their documents (academic qualifications, transcripts, and details of their passport) and pay the eligibility fees, which will not be refunded to the students under any circumstances.

The Department will issue a Provisional Admission Letter to eligible students and communicate with them through email.

All those students who will receive the Provisional Admission Letter shall send the Willingness Letter to the Department of Studnets' Development by email on international.admission@mu.ac.in and pay Admission Processing Fees. Check other key details on the official notice.

Mumbai University: Admission open for UG, PG courses

Mumbai University has started accepting applications for the upcoming session of 2022–23 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. To get admission to bachelor's degree courses, students need to have at least 10+2 education from a recognized board.

Students who apply for postgraduate courses must have a bachelor's degree from any UGC-recognized university.

The duration of a bachelor's course is 3 years, and for a master's course, the duration is 2 years.

MU Admissions 2022-23: Important Dates

Events Dates Application form opens 4th week of May 2022 End date of application 2nd week of June 2022 Merit List 4th week of June 2022 Counselling 1st week of July 2022

Mumbai University Admissions: Here's how to complete Mumbai University registration

Step 1: To apply for admission at Mumbai University, students need to visit the official website of Mumbai University.

Step 2: Then, click on "Mumbai University Login."

Step 3: Open the link for "Application form"

Step 4: Complete the application form by entering information such as Mumbai University Admission 2022–23.

Step 5: Select a payment method.

Subsequently, pay the application fees.

Step 7: Save the registration number and download a copy of the application form.

