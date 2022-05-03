NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Final Result Out, Here's How To Check

NEET PG stray vacancy result 2021: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released result of stray vacancy round seat allotment of NEET PG counselling. The result released is final in nature as the provisional result was released on May 2, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered for stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling 2021 for admission to Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB can check their final status on the official website mcc.nic.in. A list of important dates and steps to check result have been mentioned below.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Check important dates here

The provisional result for the MCC NEET PG counselling 2021 stray vacancy round was announced on May 2, 2022

Final result has been released on May 3, 2022

Medical aspirants who secured an allotment in the NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round, will have to report to the respective institutes by May 7 (upto 5 pm)

Candidates must note that according to the NEET PG Counselling 2021 notice, "The Reporting for Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2021is being extended upto 05:00 P.M of 07.05.2022."

NEET PG 2021 Counselling stray vacancy round result: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "PG Medical Counselling" tab and click on the link that reads, "Final Result Stray Vacancy Round PG 2021".

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login credentials

Step 4: Post logging in, the NEET-PG stray vacancy round result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through the result and download the same

Step 6: They should take its printout for future reference

NEET PG 2022: Overview

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has released an important notice informing the candidates regarding the extension of the "Final Edit Window for NEET-PG 2022." Notably, the Board has extended the deadline for the edit window to provide more time to the candidates who have not made the necessary changes in their application form and photo. The Board has asked all such candidates to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. According to the notice, the final edit window will close on May 4, 2022, at 11:55 pm.