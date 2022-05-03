NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Final Result Out, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET PG stray vacancy result 2021: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released result of stray vacancy round seat allotment of NEET PG counselling. The result released is final in nature as the provisional result was released on May 2, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered for stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling 2021 for admission to Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB can check their final status on the official website mcc.nic.in. A list of important dates and steps to check result have been mentioned below.
Candidates must note that according to the NEET PG Counselling 2021 notice, "The Reporting for Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2021is being extended upto 05:00 P.M of 07.05.2022."
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has released an important notice informing the candidates regarding the extension of the "Final Edit Window for NEET-PG 2022." Notably, the Board has extended the deadline for the edit window to provide more time to the candidates who have not made the necessary changes in their application form and photo. The Board has asked all such candidates to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. According to the notice, the final edit window will close on May 4, 2022, at 11:55 pm.
According to the official notice, "Some of the applicants for NEET-PG 2022 have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines. They have also failed to rectify such incorrect images to date despite being given opportunities through the ongoing final edit window. "