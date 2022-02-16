NEET UG Counselling 2021: Delhi State Quota Merit List Out, Check Direct Link Here

NEET UG counselling 2021: Medical Counseling Committee has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG counselling merit list for Delhi state quota. The NEET Delhi quota merit list has been released on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The 85% state quota merit list is for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in various medical colleges of Delhi. Those candidates who want to participate in Delhi NEET UG Counselling 2021 can check the merit list on the official MCC website– mcc.nic.in.

MCC in the notice mentioned, "MCC of DGHS is in receipt of many representations to provide the inter merit list of Delhi State Quota for candidates who want to participate in the counselling of 85% Delhi State Quota seats."

NEET Delhi merit list 2021: Here is how to check

Candidates should visit the official MCC website mcc.nic.in

On the appeared web page, click on the UG Counselling tab

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link which reads "NOTICE AND MERIT LIST OF DELHI STATE QUOTA"

NEET Delhi merit list 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candiadtes should download the list and check their roll number

Candiadtes are also advised to take its printout for future reference

To be noted that the Delhi NEET Merit list PDF contains candidates' roll number, Inter state rank, Rank, Category. Candidates can find their NEET UG Roll number from the PDF to check their status. Candidates who will register for Delhi NEET state quota counselling can get admission in undergraduate medical courses offered by participating medical institutions of Delhi.

NEET UG Schedule

While the registration process was earlier going to begin on 9 February 2022, the registration for NEET counselling 2021 round 2 will now commence on 16 February 2022 and conclude by 21 February 2022. Here is the direct link to check the complete schedule.