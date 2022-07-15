NIRF Rankings 2022: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022) has been released today, July 15 by the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This year, IIM Ahmedabad has topped the management college ranking followed by IIM Bangalore & IIM Calcutta. This year's ranking has been announced based on eleven different categories such as Overall, University Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. Below we have shared the list of colleges that have secured top positions in various disciplines of study.
NIRF Rankings 2022: Top Management Institutes of India
- Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad
- Rank 2: IIM Bangalore
- Rank 3: IIM Calcutta
- Rank 4: IIT Delhi
- Rank 5: IIM Kozhikode
Top Medical colleges in India
- AIIMS Delhi
- PGIMER Chandigarh
- CMC Vellore
NIRF Rankings 2022: Best dental colleges of India
- Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai
- Rank 2; Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
- Rank 3: Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
NIRF Rankings 2022: List of top colleges in India
Top Law colleges
- NLSIU Bengaluru
- NLU Delhi
- Symbiosis Law School Pune
NIRF Ranking 2022: Top 10 engineering colleges
- Rank 1: IIT Madras
- Rank 2: IIT Delhi
- Rank 3: IIT Bombay
- Rank 4: IIT Kanpur
- Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
- Rank 6: IIT Roorkee
- Rank 7: IIT Guwahati
- Rank 8: NIT Tiruchirappalli
- Rank 9: IIT Hyderabad
- Rank 10: NIT Surathkal
NIRF 2022 Rankings: Top medical institutes
- Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
- Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Top 5 institutes of Pharmacy
- Jamia Hamdard
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
- Panjab University
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
- Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
Top Architecture Colleges
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Calicut
- IIT Kharagpur
NIRF 2022: Overall category lists, IIT Madars secures 1st position
The NIRF ranking parameters are teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach, and inclusivity and perception. In this year's rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT-Madras has secured the top position in the list for scoring the highest marks in overall categories that are based on University Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. After IIT Madras, second on the list is IISc Bengaluru, third is IIT Bombay followed by IIT Delhi in the fourth position and IIT Kanpur stood fifth.
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative