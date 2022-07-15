NIRF Rankings 2022: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022) has been released today, July 15 by the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This year, IIM Ahmedabad has topped the management college ranking followed by IIM Bangalore & IIM Calcutta. This year's ranking has been announced based on eleven different categories such as Overall, University Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. Below we have shared the list of colleges that have secured top positions in various disciplines of study.

NIRF Rankings 2022: Top Management Institutes of India

Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 2: IIM Bangalore

Rank 3: IIM Calcutta

Rank 4: IIT Delhi

Rank 5: IIM Kozhikode

Top Medical colleges in India

AIIMS Delhi

PGIMER Chandigarh

CMC Vellore

NIRF Rankings 2022: Best dental colleges of India

Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai

Rank 2; Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Rank 3: Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

NIRF Rankings 2022: List of top colleges in India

Rank 1: Miranda House

Rank 2: Hindu College

Rank 3: Presidency College

Rank 4: Loyola College

Rank 5: Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Top Law colleges

NLSIU Bengaluru

NLU Delhi

Symbiosis Law School Pune

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top 10 engineering colleges

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: NIT Tiruchirappalli

Rank 9: IIT Hyderabad

Rank 10: NIT Surathkal

NIRF 2022 Rankings: Top medical institutes

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Top 5 institutes of Pharmacy

Jamia Hamdard

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

Panjab University

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

Top Architecture Colleges

IIT Roorkee

IIT Calicut

IIT Kharagpur

NIRF 2022: Overall category lists, IIT Madars secures 1st position

The NIRF ranking parameters are teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach, and inclusivity and perception. In this year's rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT-Madras has secured the top position in the list for scoring the highest marks in overall categories that are based on University Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. After IIT Madras, second on the list is IISc Bengaluru, third is IIT Bombay followed by IIT Delhi in the fourth position and IIT Kanpur stood fifth.

