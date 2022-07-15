Last Updated:

NIRF Rankings 2022: IISc Bengaluru Is Best Research Institute In India, See Full List Here

NIRF Rankings 2022 have been released on July 15, 2022. IISc Bangaluru has been declared the best research institute in India. Here's all you need to know.

NIRF Rankings 2022

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has yet again bagged the title of best research institute in India, as per NIRF Rankings 2022. IISc Bangaluru had clinched the top spot among all research institutes of India in the year 2021 as well with 86.48 score out of 100. Retaining the top position, the institute has proved its mettle this year too with 88.62 score, higher than last year.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, July 15 released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022. Following IISc Bangaluru, IIT Madras and IIT Delhi have bagged 2nd and 3rd ranks, respectively. This year's NIRF ranking has been announced for 11 different categories such as Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. 

NIRF Rankings 2022: Top-20 best research institutes of India

  1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
  2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  3. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
  4. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
  5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  7. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
  8. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
  9. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
  10. Vellore Institute of Technology
  11. Homi Bhabha National Institute
  12. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
  13. Jadavpur University
  14. Jawaharlal Nehru University
  15. Banaras Hindu University]
  16. University of Delhi
  17. Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Pune
  18. Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research, Ghaziabad
  19. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
  20. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad

Full list of top research institutions in India

NIRF Rankings Parameters for Research Institutes

  • The parameters for Ranking of Research are as follow:
  • Metric for Quantitative Research - Marks -100,  weightage - 0.30
  • Metric for Qualitative Research marks- 100, weightage- 0.30
  • Metric for Students and Faculty Contribution- Marks- 100, Weightage -0.20
  • Outreach and Inclusivity- Marks 100, Weightage- 0.10
  • Perception- Marks 100, Weightage- 0.10
