NIRF Rankings 2022: IISc Bengaluru Is Best Research Institute In India, See Full List Here

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has yet again bagged the title of best research institute in India, as per NIRF Rankings 2022. IISc Bangaluru had clinched the top spot among all research institutes of India in the year 2021 as well with 86.48 score out of 100. Retaining the top position, the institute has proved its mettle this year too with 88.62 score, higher than last year.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, July 15 released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022. Following IISc Bangaluru, IIT Madras and IIT Delhi have bagged 2nd and 3rd ranks, respectively. This year's NIRF ranking has been announced for 11 different categories such as Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

NIRF Rankings 2022: Top-20 best research institutes of India

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Vellore Institute of Technology Homi Bhabha National Institute Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Jadavpur University Jawaharlal Nehru University Banaras Hindu University] University of Delhi Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Pune Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research, Ghaziabad Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad

NIRF Rankings Parameters for Research Institutes