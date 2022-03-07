PMO Upholds Charging Fee For Pvt Medical Colleges Equivalent To Govt Colleges On 50% Seats

Private medical college fees: In good news for medical students, the central government has announced that from now onwards, all private medical colleges will charge fees of only 50% of seats, same as government medical colleges. This decision has been taken to benefit the "poor and middle-class" students who are unable to pursue medical studies in private colleges in India. According to the statement issued by the PMO today, "We have decided that half the seats in private medical colleges will be charged at par with government medical colleges," Prime Minister Modi added.

कुछ दिन पहले ही सरकार ने एक और बड़ा फैसला लिया है जिसका बड़ा लाभ गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के बच्चों को मिलेगा।



हमने तय किया है कि प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेजों में आधी सीटों पर सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज के बराबर ही फीस लगेगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 7, 2022

Private medical colleges to provide 50% seats at govt college fees from 2023 session: PMO

Earlier, on February 3, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an office memorandum, stating that it has been decided that the fees for 50% of seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be on par with those of the government medical colleges of a particular state or Union Territory. NMC had earlier announced that this decision would be effective from the next academic session. Notably, through the newly launched initiative, all students who have availed of government quota seats are limited to 50 per cent of the total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college/deemed university will get benefit through this fee structure. As per the memo issued on February 3, if the government quota seats are less than 50 per cent of the total sanctioned seats, then the remaining candidates would have the benefit of having to pay a fee equivalent to that in government medical colleges, based purely on merit.

