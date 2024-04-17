Advertisement

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) Pune announced a highest package of INR 50 LPA for the 2023-2024 academic year. This achievement underscores SIT Pune's commitment to providing students with rewarding career pathways.

Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Director of Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune, expressed pride in the institute's focus on empowering students for success. He emphasized the importance of equipping graduates with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their chosen fields, foreseeing their contributions to industries driving positive change and innovation.

In addition to the impressive highest package, SIT Pune recorded an average package of 9.32 LPA for the 2023-24 academic year. The institute collaborates closely with renowned companies, offering a diverse array of career opportunities in technology, finance, consulting, and more. Notable recruiters include Adenza (Nasdaq), BMC, Bajaj Group, Cummins, Deloitte, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Palo Alto, Philips, PhonePe, Stonex, and TIAA.

Moreover, SIT Pune facilitates internships with esteemed companies like Barclays, Microsoft, MIQ digital, Alliance Bernstein, Philips India, PhonePe, Adenza, Bajaj Group, Skoda Volkswager, SAS R&D, among others. These internship opportunities enrich students' learning experiences and prepare them for the professional world.

The institute's alumni network comprises accomplished professionals across various industries, reflecting SIT Pune's legacy of excellence. Industry connect initiatives, including internships, expert talks, projects, joint honors programs, MoUs, industry-sponsored labs, and faculty sabbaticals, bridge the gap between academia and industry. These initiatives aim to instill confidence and provide industrial exposure to students.

In conclusion, SIT Pune's emphasis on internships and industry connect initiatives equips students with practical experience and valuable insights, enhancing their employability and facilitating a smooth transition into the professional realm.