TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021 To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Result

Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu will be releasing the TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021 order on Monday, December 27, 2021. Candidates were allowed to fill the fill the application for the first-round counselling process till December 26, 2021. Candidates from rank 1 to 10511 will be able to check their allotment order once it is released on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

The candidates with allotted seats should make sure to report at the respective colleges on or before December 31, 2021. This step has to be done to complete the admission process. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021. The link will be activated only after the order is released on the official website.

TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021: Check important dates here

TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment result to be out on December 27, 2021. Official timing has not been announced, however, it is being expected to be released in second half.

The registration for second round counselling will be conducted between December 28 and December 31, 2021.

Candidates will have to report at the respective colleges on or before December 31, 2021.

TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021: Here is how to download list

Candidates will have to go to the official website of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu at tnhealth.tn.gov.in or tnmedicalselection.net.

On the homepage, they should go to the ‘Notifications’ section.

Candidates should select the appropriate link.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter credentials to log in.

The allotment order will be displayed on screen, candidates should download the same.

Candidates are advised to take its printout the allotment result for any future reference.

The seat matrix of the course will be available on the official website for reference. Candidates who are absent at the scheduled time and date of online counselling will not be considered for admission under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to get more updates on TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021.