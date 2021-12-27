TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021 To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Result

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu will be releasing the TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021 order on Monday, December 27, 2021. Candidates were allowed to fill the fill the application for the first-round counselling process till December 26, 2021. Candidates from rank 1 to 10511 will be able to check their allotment order once it is released on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.
The candidates with allotted seats should make sure to report at the respective colleges on or before December 31, 2021. This step has to be done to complete the admission process. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021. The link will be activated only after the order is released on the official website.
The seat matrix of the course will be available on the official website for reference. Candidates who are absent at the scheduled time and date of online counselling will not be considered for admission under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to get more updates on TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021.