Advertisement

Chennai's Directorate of Technical Education has officially released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Counselling 2024 schedule, bringing excitement to engineering aspirants across Tamil Nadu. The eagerly anticipated timetable is now accessible on the TNEA's official website, tneaonline.org.

As of May 6, registration for the TNEA Counselling 2024 has commenced and will continue until June 6, 2024. Candidates are advised to complete document uploads by June 12, 2024, to ensure a smooth process.

Advertisement

Scheduled between June 13 and June 30, 2024, certificate verification sessions at TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) mark a crucial step in the counselling journey. Subsequently, on July 10, 2024, the highly awaited rank list will be unveiled, providing clarity on candidate standings.

Moreover, candidates can directly access application portals for B.Tech and B.Arch programs via links provided on the TNEA website, streamlining the registration process.

Advertisement

How to register for TNEA Counselling 2024:

Visit tneaonline.org, the official TNEA website. Navigate to the designated registration link for B.E/ B.Tech or B.Arch counselling. Enter personal details and proceed with submission. Complete the application form and payment process. Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference.

Engineering enthusiasts are encouraged to stay updated via the official TNEA website for additional information and pertinent updates. As the counselling journey begins, aspiring engineers are urged to seize this opportunity and embark on their academic endeavors with confidence.