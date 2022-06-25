TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Today; Details On How To Download Call Letters Inside

TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, also known as TSCHE, is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test – TS EAMCET 2022 on Saturday, June 25, 2022. As of now, the exact time for releasing hall tickets is yet to be announced. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated regarding the same. Once released, the admit cards can be checked and downloaded from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana EAMCET 2022: Check important dates here

Hall tickets will be released on June 25, 2022

It will be available for download on the official website up to July 11, 2022

The application window for the state-level entrance test was closed on May 28, 2022

By paying a late fee, candidates can apply for the exam up to July 7, 2022

The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on August 14, 15, and August 18, 19 and 20

Every year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts TS EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admitting students to UG professional courses like Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.

The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration number and details like password or date of birth.

Follow these steps to download TS EAMCET 2022 admit card

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking exams in August should go to the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should find and click on the hall ticket download link

Step 3: Post clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to another window

Step 4: In the next step, candidates should log in by inserting the required details mentioned above

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Candidates should know that they will not be getting printouts of hall tickets. Therefore, it is mandatory to take the printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, the candidates will not be allowed to attend the exams.