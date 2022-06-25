TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Today; Details On How To Download Call Letters Inside

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, also known as TSCHE, is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test – TS EAMCET 2022 on Saturday, June 25, 2022. As of now, the exact time for releasing hall tickets is yet to be announced. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated regarding the same. Once released, the admit cards can be checked and downloaded from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Every year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts TS EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admitting students to UG professional courses like Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.
The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration number and details like password or date of birth.
Candidates should know that they will not be getting printouts of hall tickets. Therefore, it is mandatory to take the printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, the candidates will not be allowed to attend the exams.