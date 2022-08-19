TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling Schedule Released, Check Schedule Highlights Here

TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling schedule: The Counseling schedule of TS EAMCET 2022 has been announced via an official notice on the website of TS EAMCET, tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates note that the counseling process will start for the first phase on August 21, 2022.

The first phase, which will include candidates filling in the application form, payment of processing fee, slot booking, date and time for certificate verification will start from August 21, 2022 to August 29, 2022. The certificate verification for candidates who have already booked their slots is from August 23, 2022 to August 30, 2022.

Official notification reads, "The eligible and qualified candidates of TSEAMCET-2022 desirous of seeking admission into B.E / B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are informed that the payment of Processing Fee, Slot Booking for Certificate Verification, Certificate Verification and Option Exercise will commence as per the schedule given below. For details of procedure to be followed and other relevant information please read instructions to the candidate placed in the website https://tseamcet.nic.in"

TS EAMCET 2022 schedule: Check important dates here

The official notice mentions that the provisional first phase allotment of seats will be made available on September 9, 2022

The second phase allotment list will be released on October 4, 2022

The final phase allotment list will be released on October 11, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022: Check eligibility details here