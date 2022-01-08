TS LAWCET 2021: Second Phase Counselling Dates Out; Check Direct Link, Details

Quick links:
TS LAWCET phase 2 Counselling Dates: The counselling dates for the Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) have been released. The dates have been announced for the next round of admissions. According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the registration for the 2nd phase of counselling is underway and will end tomorrow, January 9, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.
The result of the TS LAWCET 2021 seat allotment will be announced on January 17, 2022. Candidates must note that they need to register in time to apply for the admission process. Once the registration procedure is over, the option of selecting and editing Web Options will also be activated, which has to be accessed by all eligible candidates. TS LAWCET 2021 counselling is being conducted for the selection of the candidates to LLB/LLM courses offered by the colleges of Telangana. Notably, this is the last round of counselling, and after this, no more rounds will be conducted.
