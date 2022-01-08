TS LAWCET 2021: Second Phase Counselling Dates Out; Check Direct Link, Details

TS LAWCET phase 2 Counselling Dates: The counselling dates for the Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) have been released. The dates have been announced for the next round of admissions. According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the registration for the 2nd phase of counselling is underway and will end tomorrow, January 9, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The result of the TS LAWCET 2021 seat allotment will be announced on January 17, 2022. Candidates must note that they need to register in time to apply for the admission process. Once the registration procedure is over, the option of selecting and editing Web Options will also be activated, which has to be accessed by all eligible candidates. TS LAWCET 2021 counselling is being conducted for the selection of the candidates to LLB/LLM courses offered by the colleges of Telangana. Notably, this is the last round of counselling, and after this, no more rounds will be conducted.

TS LAWCET phase 2 Counselling Dates

Name of the Event Date Online registration cum verification, online payment January 7 to 9, 2022 Display list of eligible candidates for web options selection January 10, 2022 Exercising Web Options January 10 to 11, 2022 Editing of Web Options January 12, 2022 List of Provisionally selected candidates January 17, 2022 Reporting at concerned college for verification of documents and payment of a fee January 18 to 20, 2022

