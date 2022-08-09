WBJEE 2022 Counselling Notification Out, Dates To Be Announced Soon

WBJEE counselling 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board WBJEEB released WBJEE counselling 2022 notification on August 8, 2022. The notification highlights that the WBJEE counseling dates 2022 will be released on the official website soon. Concerned candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in for being updated.

To be noted that WBJEEB conducts the counselling for admission to Undergraduate, UG Courses in the participating University. It is conducted for the candidates who clear the WBJEE and the JEE Main exam. With the results of WBJEE and JEE Mains being released, WBJEEB will commence the counselling process shortly.

WBJEE 2022: Check Counselling Details Here

Phase-1 counselling will be conducted for WBJEE-2022 rank holders for admission into Engineering/Technology/ Pharmacy courses.

Phase 2 counselling will be held for WBJEE 2022 rank holders for admission into Architecture course and for JEE Mains rank holders for admission in seats reserved for JEE main candidates in various courses.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Check Registration Process Here

Candidates should know that the WBJEE Counselling registration is mandatory for counselling and admission. The counselling registration fee is Rs 500, which is not refundable. In order to apply for counselling, candidates will have to be ready with their application number/roll number and rank. The WBJEE result was released on June 17, 2022. Candidates can check the same on these websites by following the steps mentioned below. To know more about the result or rank card, concerned candidates can click on this link.

WBJEE Result 2022: Official websites to check rank card

wbjeeb.nic.in wbresults.nic.in

WBJEE 2022: Here is how to check result online