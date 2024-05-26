Advertisement

Telangana, India: In response to a pressing labour shortage exacerbated by ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, workers from Telangana are being recruited to bolster Israel's construction workforce. Following a four-day event in Hyderabad that concluded on Friday, 2,209 workers registered for construction jobs in Israel, according to The Indian Express.

Of these applicants, 905 workers successfully demonstrated their skills through tests and were selected to join Israel's foreign labour force. The chosen workers, comprising carpenters, ceramic tilers, plasterers, and iron benders, are attracted to the lucrative pay offered by Israel's construction industry, reportedly ranging between ₹1.2 lakh and ₹1.38 lakh per month, significantly higher than typical wages in India.

This recruitment drive in Telangana marks the third such event in India this year. Under an agreement between India and Israel, workers are hired based on skill assessments before being deployed to work in Israel.

Similar recruitment initiatives were conducted earlier this year in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. In Uttar Pradesh, 7,182 candidates participated, with 5,087 selected after a rigorous seven-day selection process. In Haryana, out of 1,370 candidates, 530 were chosen for the jobs, as per India Today reports.

Despite ongoing tensions, at least one group of 60 immigrant workers has already departed from India to work in Israel. However, it's worth noting that earlier this year, the Indian government briefly suspended citizens' travel to Israel following a conflict between Israel and Iran, which resulted in the death of a Kerala man working on an Israeli farm.

Israel's demand for foreign workers stems from a shortage exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. Formerly, around 80,000 Palestinians were employed in Israel's construction sector. However, due to heightened tensions with Arab countries earlier this year, Israel ceased issuing work permits to Palestinians.

Earlier this year, the Hindustan Times reported approximately 10,000 job openings in Israel for various roles in construction, offering an annual salary of ₹16.47 lakhs. These positions, including plasterers, ceramic tilers, iron benders, and framework workers, are listed on the NSDC website.