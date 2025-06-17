Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025 Out at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Direct Link to Download Here

Agniveer GD Hall Ticket 2025: The Indian Army has issued the admit cards for the Agniveer General Duty (GD) recruitment exam. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Applicants for the Agniveer GD post can log in with their registration number and password to download their admit card.

The Indian Army has released an important update regarding the Agniveer recruitment process. According to the official notification, the admit card for the Agniveer GD category is now available for download.

Admit cards for all remaining categories—including Agniveer (Technical), Agniveer Tradesman (Class 8), Agniveer GD for Women Military Police, Soldier Technical (NA), and Havildar—will be uploaded on June 18, 2025.

Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the Candidate Login section.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click Submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

About Indian Army Common Entrance Exam 2025-26: