UPSC NDA, CDS II 2025 Last Day to Register today at upsc.gov.in, Know How to Apply | Image: File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the National Defence Academy (NDA) II and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2025 today. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at upsconline.nic.in.

The application window will close tonight at 11:59 PM. Ensure that all your documents are clear and properly sized. Save a copy of your application form and fee receipt for future reference.

Applicants must complete the online form on the official portal, making sure they meet the eligibility criteria and have all necessary documents ready.

As no deadline extension is expected, candidates are strongly advised to finish the process well before midnight.

UPSC NDA, CDS II 2025: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, Other Backwards Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. However, female candidates and those from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are exempt from paying the fee.

If the payment is unsuccessful, applicants should check the UPSC’s “fictitious fee list” after the deadline.

UPSC NDA, CDS II 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) if you haven't already.

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with all required details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 6: Submit the form and download a copy for your records.

UPSC NDA, CDS II 2025: Vacancy Details

This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 406 posts across various wings of the armed forces. The Indian Army has 208 vacancies, the Navy has 42, the Air Force has 120 posts, and the Naval Academy has 36 available positions.

UPSC NDA, CDS II 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For NDA candidates, those who have passed or are appearing for their Class 12 exams are eligible. However, candidates applying for the Air Force or Naval wings must have studied Physics and Mathematics in Class 12.

For CDS aspirants, a graduation or engineering degree from a recognised university or institute is required.

Age Limit: