Updated 15 November 2025 at 15:51 IST
AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Hall Ticket At allindiabarexamination.com
BCI has released the AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 today. Candidates appearing for the 20th Bar Council Exam can download their hall ticket from allindiabarexamination.com. Check steps, link & exam details.
- Education News
AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Released by BCI
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will make the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX admission cards available today, on November 15, 2025. After registering, students can access their hall passes on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, by entering their login information. The AIBE XX test is scheduled to take place on November 30, 2025, according to the program. To join the exam centre, candidates must bring their admission cards.
Steps to Download AIBE 2025 Hall Ticket Online
- To obtain your hall pass, follow these steps:
- Visit allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.
- Click the "AIBE 20 Admit Card Download" link.
- Enter your password and login ID.
- Click the "Submit" button.
- The screen will display your admit card.
- Download it, then save a copy for the test.
Direct Link to Access AIBE Admit Card at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 2025 Exam Date, Time & Instructions for Candidates:
The admit card will show the following information:
- Candidate’s Name
- Father’s Name
- Mother’s Name
- Enrollment/Registration Number
- Roll Number
- Photograph
- Signature
- Exam Date
- Reporting and Exam Time
- Exam Centre Name
- Exam Centre Address
- Exam City
- Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)
- PwD Status (if any)
- Important exam-day rules
NOTE: A score of 45% is required for General/OBC applicants to pass the test.
40% is required for SC/ST and PwD applicants.
Concerning AIBE, a law graduate's readiness to practice law in India is assessed by the All India Bar Examination (AIBE).
The BCI issues a "Certificate of Practice" to candidates who pass the test.
A lawyer can appear in any Indian High Court or subordinate court with this certificate.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 15 November 2025 at 15:51 IST