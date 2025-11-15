AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Hall Ticket At allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Released by BCI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will make the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX admission cards available today, on November 15, 2025. After registering, students can access their hall passes on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, by entering their login information. The AIBE XX test is scheduled to take place on November 30, 2025, according to the program. To join the exam centre, candidates must bring their admission cards.

Steps to Download AIBE 2025 Hall Ticket Online

To obtain your hall pass, follow these steps:

Visit allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.

Click the "AIBE 20 Admit Card Download" link.

Enter your password and login ID.

Click the "Submit" button.

The screen will display your admit card.

Download it, then save a copy for the test.



Direct Link to Access AIBE Admit Card at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 2025 Exam Date, Time & Instructions for Candidates:

The admit card will show the following information:

Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Enrollment/Registration Number

Roll Number

Photograph

Signature

Exam Date

Reporting and Exam Time

Exam Centre Name

Exam Centre Address

Exam City

Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)

PwD Status (if any)

Important exam-day rules

NOTE: A score of 45% is required for General/OBC applicants to pass the test.

40% is required for SC/ST and PwD applicants.

Advertisement

Concerning AIBE, a law graduate's readiness to practice law in India is assessed by the All India Bar Examination (AIBE).

The BCI issues a "Certificate of Practice" to candidates who pass the test.

Advertisement