WBP SI Result 2025 Declared For Prelims, Admit Card For PMT and PET Out | Image: X

The WB SI Admit Card 2025 for the PET and PMT has been made available by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The hall pass can be downloaded by candidates who wish to take the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from the WBPRB's official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) are set to start on November 17, 2025. To get admitted into the PMT & PET arena, candidates must show a printout of their admit card.

How to download the WB SI Admit Card 2025 for PMT and PET

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to download the hall pass:

1. Go to wbpolice.gov.in, the WBPRB's official website.

2. On the front site, click the WB SI Admit Card 2025 link for PET and PMT.

3. Candidates will be required to input their login credentials on a new page.

4. Your hall pass will appear after you click "Submit."

5. Verify and download the hall pass.

6. Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

The PET and PMT can be taken by those who have passed the written preparatory test. The organization will fill 1131 positions through this recruitment campaign. The registration period ran from March 9 to April 7, 2024. Candidates should visit the WB Police's official website for further information.