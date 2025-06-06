AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025 Expected Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, Know How to Check Scores | Image: File Photo

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to announce the B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Entrance Exam 2025 results today. Candidates who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official AIIMS B.Sc. courses website at bsccourses.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to view their roll numbers, ranks, and whether they have qualified for the exam. Those who pass will move on to the counselling and seat allotment process, which will be based on their scores and chosen preferences.

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025: Merit List

The entrance exam results will be used to prepare separate merit lists for categories such as General, OBC (NCL), EWS, SC, and ST. Seats will be allotted based on merit through an online seat allocation process for each category.

All candidates who are provisionally eligible based on the online (CBT) test will be invited to take part in choice filling and seat allotment.

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official AIIMS B.Sc. courses website at bsccourses.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Notifications’ or ‘Results’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link that says "B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Entrance Examination 2025 Result".

Step 4: Log in using your Candidate ID and Password.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future use.

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Exam 2025:

The AIIMS B.Sc Nursing entrance exam was conducted on June 1, 2025. It was a single paper of 2 hours, featuring objective-type (multiple-choice) questions. The paper included 30 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, along with 10 questions from General Knowledge.

This entrance test is conducted for admission to the B.Sc Nursing programme offered at 18 AIIMS campuses across the country.