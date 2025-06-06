NEET PG 2025 to Be Held on August 3 in Single Shift After Supreme Court Approval | Image: Pixabay

The Supreme Court, today on June 6, granted permission to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to reschedule the NEET-PG 2025 exam to August 3, 2025.

The decision was made by a bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Augustine George Masih, who accepted the NBEMS’s request for additional time to conduct the examination.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) seeking to hold the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3, after the court disallowed conducting the test in two shifts. The exam was originally set to take place on June 15, 2025.

Earlier, on May 30, the Supreme Court directed that the NEET PG exam must be conducted in a single shift only. Following this order, NBEMS filed an application requesting additional time to make new arrangements and reschedule the exam to a later date.

NEET PG 2025: Key Information

NEET PG 2025 is a nationwide entrance test for medical students who have completed their MBBS and are looking to continue with postgraduate studies. The test is required for admission into courses like MD, MS, and PG Diploma at recognised medical institutions across India.

This examination is organised by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and is a necessary step for those planning to pursue higher medical education within the country.