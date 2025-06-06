AIIMS BSc. Nursing Result 2025 Session Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

AIIMS BSc. Nursing Result 2025 OUT: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results of the B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Entrance Examination for the August 2025 session. The results, released on 6 June 2025, can now be accessed on the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam on June 1, 2025, can now check their results online. The result will display their roll number, rank, and qualifying status. The AIIMS BSc Nursing 2025 result will be available only online. Candidates will not receive the scorecard or merit list by post or any offline method.

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS B.Sc. courses website at bsccourses.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Notifications’ or ‘Results’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled “B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Entrance Examination 2025 Result”.

Step 4: Log in using your Candidate ID and Password.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and keep a copy for future reference.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling 2025:

The AIIMS BSc Nursing counselling for 2025 is set to begin around 10 to 12 days after the results are announced. The counselling process will be conducted in both online and offline formats.

Only those candidates whose names feature in the merit list will be eligible to participate in the online counselling round. These candidates are advised to keep their documents ready, as the admission process is expected to start within two weeks of the result declaration.

About AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2025:

The AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2025 was conducted on 1 June 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

This entrance exam is held for admission to the BSc Nursing programme offered by 18 AIIMS campuses across India. While the expected cutoff marks have already been released, the official cutoff will be announced shortly, along with the final result.