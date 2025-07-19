AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025 Announced at aiimsexams.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the AIIMS BSc Paramedical results. Candidates who took the exam on July 13 can check their passing status at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates whose names are in the merit list will be able to access their scorecards later, once the link for scorecard download is activated by AIIMS for qualifying candidates. If any candidate is unable to find their result in the PDF, they can also log in through the Academics section on the official website using their credentials to check their marks and rank.

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025: How to

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "Important Announcements" section.

Step 3: Select the link that says "AIIMS Paramedical Result 2025".

Step 4: The result will open as a PDF document on your screen.

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F (or Command+F on a Mac) and type in your roll number to quickly find it within the PDF.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for your records.

Step 7: If you require a physical copy, you can print out the result.

About AIIMS BSc Paramedical Exam 2025: