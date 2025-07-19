Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025 Announced at aiimsexams.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

Updated 19 July 2025 at 12:47 IST

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025 Announced at aiimsexams.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

The AIIMS BSc Paramedical results are out. Candidates who took the July 13 exam can check their passing status on aiimsexams.ac.in. Find your name in the PDF or log in for scores/ranks.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025 Announced
AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025 Announced | Image: File Photo

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the AIIMS BSc Paramedical results. Candidates who took the exam on July 13 can check their passing status at aiimsexams.ac.in.  

Candidates whose names are in the merit list will be able to access their scorecards later, once the link for scorecard download is activated by AIIMS for qualifying candidates. If any candidate is unable to find their result in the PDF, they can also log in through the Academics section on the official website using their credentials to check their marks and rank. 

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025: How to  

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "Important Announcements" section. 

Step 3: Select the link that says "AIIMS Paramedical Result 2025". 

Step 4: The result will open as a PDF document on your screen. 

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F (or Command+F on a Mac) and type in your roll number to quickly find it within the PDF. 

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for your records. 

Step 7: If you require a physical copy, you can print out the result. 

Direct Link to Check - AIIMS BSc Paramedical Result 2025 

About AIIMS BSc Paramedical Exam 2025: 

The AIIMS BSc Paramedical 2025 exam took place on July 13. This entrance examination is used for admissions to BSc paramedical courses offered at AIIMS institutions throughout India. Candidates should now check their ranks and get ready for the counselling process, considering their category and preferred courses. 

ALSO READ: Karnataka SSLC 3 Result 2025 Expected Soon at karresults.nic.in, Here's How to Check

Published 19 July 2025 at 12:47 IST