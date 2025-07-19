Karnataka SSLC 3 Result 2025 Expected Soon at karresults.nic.in, Here's How to Check

Karnataka SSLC 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka SSLC Exam-3 results in the last week of July 2025. Students can check their Karnataka SSLC 3 result 2025 on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

To access their results, students will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has not yet officially confirmed the exact release date for the SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025.

Karnataka SSLC 3 Result 2025: Official Website to Check

The Karnataka SSLC 3 Result 2025 can be checked on the websites:

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC 3 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Karnataka Exam results website.

Step 2: Look for and click on the 'SSLC Exam 3 result' link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and your date of birth to log in.

Step 4: View results: Your results will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the online mark sheet and save it for future reference.

About Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 2025:

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 took place from July 5 to July 12, 2025. This exam was for students retaking subjects or aiming to improve their previous scores. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) organised the exam.