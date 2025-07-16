AIIMS CRE 2025 Notification Out for Multiple Vacancies at aiimsexams.ac.in, Here's How to Apply

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued a notification for the recruitment of Group B and Group C non-faculty posts across various AIIMS institutions and other central government healthcare bodies for the year 2025. Interested candidates who wish to apply for these posts can check the detailed notification and submit their application online on the official website at rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in.

The application window for AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 is now open and will remain active from July 12 to July 31, 2025. As part of this recruitment drive, AIIMS has announced approximately 3,496 vacancies for various non-faculty Group B and Group C posts under the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025.

AIIMS CRE Recruitment Notification:

The vacancies include roles such as Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Dietician, OT Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Administrative Officer, Junior Administrative Officer, Office Assistant (Non-Secretarial), and several others.

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 must pay the application fee through online mode using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. Those who wish to apply for more than one group are required to submit separate applications for each group and pay the fee individually for each. The application fee is Rs 3,000 for candidates from the General and OBC categories, while those belonging to SC, ST, and EWS categories need to pay Rs 2,400.

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ section.

Step 3: Select the notification titled ‘Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)’.

Step 4: Click on ‘Create New Account’ and complete the registration by entering the required details.

Step 5: Once registered, log in and fill in the remaining parts of the application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fee as per the instructions.

Step 7: After submitting the form, download and print a copy of the fully filled application form for your records.

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: Selection Process