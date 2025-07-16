NVS Result 2025 Declared for Non-Teaching Posts at navodaya.gov.in, Know How to Check

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Result 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews, skill tests, and trade tests for various non-teaching posts on July 16. The list of shortlisted candidates is available on the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

Those selected will appear for the next stage of recruitment for roles such as Legal Assistant, Stenographer, Electrician-cum-Plumber, and Mess Helper.

Official Notice:

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled ‘List of Shortlisted Candidates for Non-Teaching Posts 2025’.

Step 4: Select the PDF related to your applied position (e.g., Legal Assistant, Stenographer).

Step 5: Look for your name and roll number in the list.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future use.

NVS Releases List of Shortlisted Candidates for Non-Teaching Posts 2025:

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for various non-teaching posts. Candidates have been selected in a 1:5 ratio based on the total number of advertised vacancies.

Separate lists have been published for each post, and these contain key details such as the candidate’s roll number, full name, date of birth, gender, category (UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS), disability status, and any prior experience in a government department or public sector unit.

Each list has been arranged by post. For example, the list for Legal Assistant includes candidates with experience in legal and administrative roles. At the same time, those shortlisted for Stenographer and Electrician-cum-Plumber posts generally have a technical or clerical background.

The complete lists are available on the official NVS website for candidates to check and download.

About NVS 2025:

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) conducted the recruitment examination for non-teaching posts at various centres across the country. The exam, held as part of the Direct Recruitment drive, took place from May 14 to May 19.