AIIMS INI CET 2025 Admit Card Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check How to Download

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2025 Date: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is set to release the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2025 today, 10 May 2025. Candidates appearing for the postgraduate entrance exam for the July 2025 session will be able to download their admit cards from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

To download the admit card, candidates must log in using their registration ID, password, and the captcha code on the official website. The admit card will include important details such as the name and address of the assigned exam centre, reporting time, and specific instructions for the examination day.

Please note that hard copies of the admit card will not be sent to candidates by post. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Academic Courses’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link labelled ‘AIIMS INICET July 2025’.

Step 4: Log in using your registration ID and password.

Step 5: Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen — review all details carefully.

Step 6: Download the admit card and print a copy for future reference.

About INI CET 2025 Exam:

The INI CET 2025 for the July session is scheduled to be held on May 17 in a computer-based format. The exam will be conducted in a single morning shift, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, across approximately 120 cities across India.