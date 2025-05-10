sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 10th 2025, 13:38 IST

JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How to Download

JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key Date: Candidates will be able to access the answer key on the official website. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key
JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How to Download | Image: File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer keys for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 soon. These will be for Paper 2, conducted for B.Arch and B.Planning courses. Candidates will be able to access the answer key on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The answer key is for Paper 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, held for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses. Once the answer key is released, the results for Paper 2 are expected to follow shortly. 

JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key: How to Raise Objections  

Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections if they believe any answer in the key is incorrect. After the objection window closes, subject experts will review all the challenges. If any are found to be valid, the necessary corrections will be made in the final answer key. 

JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key: How to Download 

Step 1: Visit the official NTA JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “JEE Main 2025 Answer Key”. 

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password. 

Step 4: The final answer key and your recorded responses will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference. 

About JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2: 

Paper 2 of JEE Main 2025 is important for students aiming to pursue undergraduate courses in Architecture and Planning at institutions like NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. While the Session 2 results for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) were announced on 18th April, the attention has now turned to Paper 2 candidates, who are eagerly waiting for their results and the final answer key. 

