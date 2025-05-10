JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How to Download | Image: File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer keys for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 soon. These will be for Paper 2, conducted for B.Arch and B.Planning courses. Candidates will be able to access the answer key on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The answer key is for Paper 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, held for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses. Once the answer key is released, the results for Paper 2 are expected to follow shortly.

JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key: How to Raise Objections

Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections if they believe any answer in the key is incorrect. After the objection window closes, subject experts will review all the challenges. If any are found to be valid, the necessary corrections will be made in the final answer key.

JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2 Final Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official NTA JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “JEE Main 2025 Answer Key”.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: The final answer key and your recorded responses will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

About JEE Mains 2025 Paper 2: