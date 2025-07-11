AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result Out at aiimsexams.ac.in, Know How to Check

AIIMS INI CET 2025: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the Round 2 seat allotment results for the INI-CET July 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their seat allotment status by visiting the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The seat allotment includes postgraduate medical and dental courses such as Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctor of Medicine (DM – 6 years), and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh – 6 years).

Through the INI-CET July 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result PDF, students can check important details such as their overall rank, roll number, category, as well as the allocated subject and institute.

AIIMS INI CET Round 2 Result PDF:

AIIMS IN CET Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Academic Courses’ tab.

Step 3: Select ‘INI-CET (MD/MS/M.Ch. (6 years)/DM (6 years)/MD (Hospital Administration)/MDS)’ from the list.

Step 4: Click on the link for Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 (PDF).

Step 5: The seat allotment PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

About INI CET 2025 July Session: