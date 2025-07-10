SSC CPO 2025: Delhi Police, CAPF SI Exam Notification Likely to Be Released Soon at ssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

SSC CPO 2025: Delhi Police, CAPF SI Exam Notification Likely to Be Released Soon | Image: File Photo

SSC CPO 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to soon release the notification for the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or SSC CPO 2025 recruitment examination 2025. Once out, candidates who have want to appear for the exam will be able to check the notification at ssc.gov.in.

The notification was earlier scheduled to release on June 16, 2025, but was however, postponed owing to ‘administrative reasons’, as cited by the commission.

The commission further mentioned, “The date of publication of the notice is being finalised in consultation with the user Department. All candidates are advised to regularly check the Commission's website for updates.”

SSC CPO Notification 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the SSC CPO 2025 Notification.

Step 3: The notification PDF will open on your screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF to your device.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025: Registration

Meanwhile, the SSC has released the notification and begun the registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications until July 24, while the last date to pay the application fee is July 25.

SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam 2025: Date