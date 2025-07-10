Republic World
Updated 10 July 2025 at 18:07 IST

SSC CPO 2025: Delhi Police, CAPF SI Exam Notification Likely to Be Released Soon at ssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CPO 2025 notification is expected soon at ssc.gov.in after a delay due to administrative reasons. Meanwhile, SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025 registration is open; CBT exams to be held from Sept 20 to Oct 24.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
SSC CPO 2025: Delhi Police, CAPF SI Exam Notification Likely to Be Released Soon | Image: File Photo

SSC CPO 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to soon release the notification for the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or SSC CPO 2025 recruitment examination 2025. Once out, candidates who have want to appear for the exam will be able to check the notification at ssc.gov.in. 

The notification was earlier scheduled to release on June 16, 2025, but was however, postponed owing to ‘administrative reasons’, as cited by the commission. 

The commission further mentioned, “The date of publication of the notice is being finalised in consultation with the user Department. All candidates are advised to regularly check the Commission's website for updates.” 

SSC CPO Notification 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the SSC CPO 2025 Notification. 

Step 3: The notification PDF will open on your screen. 

Step 4: Download the PDF to your device. 

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference. 

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025: Registration 

Meanwhile, the SSC has released the notification and begun the registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications until July 24, while the last date to pay the application fee is July 25. 

SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam 2025: Date 

The SSC MTS and Havaldar examinations will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from September 20 to October 24, 2025. 

Published 10 July 2025 at 18:07 IST