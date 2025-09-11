AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in, Know How to Download

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon | Image: Unsplash

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is preparing to release the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 on September 12, 2025. Since the first stage of the exam is just two days later, all registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

To download your AIIMS NORCET admission card, you will need to log in using your user ID or mobile number and password. The card will contain important information, including your name, roll number, application number, category, a photo, your signature, the exam date, reporting time, and the address of your examination centre.

This two-tier recruitment process is designed to fill approximately 3,700 Nursing Officer positions across AIIMS institutions. This large-scale recruitment, known as NORCET 9, is being closely followed by thousands of aspiring candidates nationwide.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the Recruitment section.

Step 3: On the next page, find and select the NORCET link, then click on NORCET 9.

Step 4: Enter your login details and click Submit.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear. Check the details and download it.

Step 6: It's a good idea to print a copy for your records.

About AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 1 Exam 2025: