RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025 to Be Announced Soon, Here's How to Check

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon publish the results for the RRB NTPC Graduate-Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Once the results are available, you'll be able to check your scores, scorecards, and cut-off marks on the official websites of your specific regional RRB.

You must enter your registration details to access your exam results.

As is common practice, the RRBs (Railway Recruitment Boards) typically publish results by zone in a PDF format. This usually occurs around two to three months after the exam. For the RRB NTPC CBT 1, this means the results are anticipated to be available in September 2025. The results will include the cut-off marks for each post and zone, along with the date when individual scorecards will be released.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC Graduate-level recruitment drive aims to fill 8,113 positions. These vacancies are distributed across several roles:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 posts

Station Master: 994 posts

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 posts

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website for your specific RRB region.

Step 2: Click on the link for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025.

Step 3: A PDF of the results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Use the Ctrl+F function to search for your roll number within the document.

Step 5: If your roll number is listed, it means you have qualified for the next stage, the CBT 2 exam.

Step 6: You should download and save the result PDF for future reference.

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025: