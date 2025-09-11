Updated 11 September 2025 at 12:15 IST
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025 to Be Announced Soon, Here's How to Check
The RRB NTPC CBT 1 results for 8,113 graduate-level posts are expected in September 2025. You must use your registration details to check your score, scorecard, and cut-off marks on your regional RRB website.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon publish the results for the RRB NTPC Graduate-Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Once the results are available, you'll be able to check your scores, scorecards, and cut-off marks on the official websites of your specific regional RRB.
You must enter your registration details to access your exam results.
As is common practice, the RRBs (Railway Recruitment Boards) typically publish results by zone in a PDF format. This usually occurs around two to three months after the exam. For the RRB NTPC CBT 1, this means the results are anticipated to be available in September 2025. The results will include the cut-off marks for each post and zone, along with the date when individual scorecards will be released.
RRB NTPC Result 2025: Vacancy Details
The RRB NTPC Graduate-level recruitment drive aims to fill 8,113 positions. These vacancies are distributed across several roles:
- Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 posts
- Station Master: 994 posts
- Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 posts
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 posts
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Go to the official website for your specific RRB region.
Step 2: Click on the link for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025.
Step 3: A PDF of the results will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Use the Ctrl+F function to search for your roll number within the document.
Step 5: If your roll number is listed, it means you have qualified for the next stage, the CBT 2 exam.
Step 6: You should download and save the result PDF for future reference.
About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025:
The Board held the graduate-level computer-based test from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The exam consisted of 100 questions, with each question worth one mark. Please note that there was negative marking, where one-third of a mark was deducted for every incorrect answer.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 12:15 IST