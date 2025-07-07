AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Expected Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, Know How to Download

Updated 7 July 2025 at 17:53 IST
AIIMS Paramedical Exam 2025: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, is scheduled to release the admit card for Paramedical examinations on Monday, July 7, 2025. When released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Candidates who have successfully completed their registration can download their hall tickets by logging in with their credentials.
After downloading the admit card, they should carefully verify all the details mentioned on it. In case of any errors or discrepancies, they must contact the exam authorities without delay to get them corrected.
Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Academic Courses’, then select ‘Paramedical’.
Step 3: Click on the link to download the admit card.
Step 4: Log in using your credentials and submit the details.
Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.
After downloading the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 admit card, candidates should carefully review the following key details:
The AIIMS Paramedical entrance examination is scheduled to be held on July 13, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. This exam is conducted for admission to B.Sc. and M.Sc. courses offered by AIIMS.
