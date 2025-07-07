AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Expected Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, Know How to Download

AIIMS Paramedical Exam 2025: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, is scheduled to release the admit card for Paramedical examinations on Monday, July 7, 2025. When released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who have successfully completed their registration can download their hall tickets by logging in with their credentials.

After downloading the admit card, they should carefully verify all the details mentioned on it. In case of any errors or discrepancies, they must contact the exam authorities without delay to get them corrected.

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Academic Courses’, then select ‘Paramedical’.

Step 3: Click on the link to download the admit card.

Step 4: Log in using your credentials and submit the details.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

After downloading the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 admit card, candidates should carefully review the following key details:

Full name of the candidate

Roll number

Date of birth

Exam centre address and details

Reporting time and entry time

Important instructions and guidelines for the exam day

About AIIMS Paramedical Exam 2025: