TS ICET Results 2025 Today at icet.tgche.ac.in, Know How to Download Rank Card

TS ICET Results 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously TSCHE) will announce the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET or TG ICET) result today, July 7. After the official announcement, candidates can check and download the TG ICET rank card from the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

By logging in with their registered credentials, candidates who took the entrance exam can view and download their TS ICET rank card PDF.

Candidates who clear the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 will be granted admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2025-26.

TS ICET Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the TS ICET 2025 Rank Card.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

Step 4: The TS ICET 2025 result will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: View and download your rank card.

Step 6: Save a copy for future admission procedures.

About TS ICET Exam 2025:

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, conducted the TS ICET 2025 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). The exam was held in computer-based mode on June 8 and 9, with two sessions each day a morning session from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and an afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.