AISSEE 2025 Answer Key Released at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE, Direct Link to Check Here

Updated May 6th 2025, 16:09 IST
AISSEE 2025 Answer Key OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared the provisional answer key for Sainik School entrance exams for Class 6 and Class 9 on May 5, 2025. The AISSEE exam took place on April 5, 2025. The agency has also published scanned images of candidates’ OMR answer sheets and recorded responses on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.
Candidates can access their responses by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The provisional answer key will be available on the official website up to May 7.
Step 1: Visit the official NTA AISSEE website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.
Step 2: Click on the link titled “Display of Provisional Answer Key, OMR Sheets and Recorded Responses – AISSEE 2025”.
Step 3: Log in using your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN (as shown on the page).
Step 4: Once logged in, you’ll see options for the Provisional Answer Key, Recorded Responses, and OMR Answer Sheet.
Step 5: Download or print the documents for your reference.
Candidates who disagree with any response in the provisional key can challenge it online by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. Similarly, discrepancies in OMR grading or recorded responses can be contested for ₹100 per representation.
The NTA has stated that any challenges will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If the challenges are found valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly.
The results will then be prepared and announced based on the revised final answer key.
