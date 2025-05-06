AISSEE 2025 Answer Key Released at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE, Direct Link to Check Here

AISSEE 2025 Answer Key OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared the provisional answer key for Sainik School entrance exams for Class 6 and Class 9 on May 5, 2025. The AISSEE exam took place on April 5, 2025. The agency has also published scanned images of candidates’ OMR answer sheets and recorded responses on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

Candidates can access their responses by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The provisional answer key will be available on the official website up to May 7.

AISSEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official NTA AISSEE website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “Display of Provisional Answer Key, OMR Sheets and Recorded Responses – AISSEE 2025”.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN (as shown on the page).

Step 4: Once logged in, you’ll see options for the Provisional Answer Key, Recorded Responses, and OMR Answer Sheet.

Step 5: Download or print the documents for your reference.

AISSEE Answer Key 2025: Objection Fee

Candidates who disagree with any response in the provisional key can challenge it online by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. Similarly, discrepancies in OMR grading or recorded responses can be contested for ₹100 per representation.

AISSEE Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Go to the official NTA AISSEE website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

Click on the “View/Challenge Answer Key” link on the same website.

You will be presented with a list of questions and the NTA’s answers.

Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Choose your correct answer or upload your explanation.

If required, upload proof (in PDF format).

Pay Rs 200 per question through online payment options (Debit/Credit Card or Net Banking).

The NTA has stated that any challenges will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If the challenges are found valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly.