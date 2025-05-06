CBSE Board Results 2025: What’s the Criteria And How to Apply for Compartment Exams

CBSE Results 2025: Failed in One Subject? Here's How to Apply for Compartment Exams | Image: File Photo

CBSE Board Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) is expected to release the CBSE Board Result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 in the coming days. Students can check their results on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

After the results are declared, the board will begin the application process for revaluation and rechecking by the end of May. Students who wish to request a review of their marks can apply by paying a fee between Rs 100 and Rs 700, depending on the service.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2025:

Students who are unable to pass in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for compartment exams, which are likely to be held in July, with the results expected in August.

A compartment exam, also known as a supplementary exam or say exam, gives students a second chance to pass the subjects, they could not clear, while having passed the rest.

CBSE will announce the exact dates for these exams after the Class 10 and 12 board results are declared. These exams are generally conducted in July or August, and students are required to pay a fee to appear for them in the same academic year.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2025: How to Check Exam Date Sheet

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the Latest Notification section.

Step 3: Click on the link that says “CBSE 10th Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2025” or “CBSE 12th Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2025”, depending on your class.

Step 4: The date sheet PDF will open on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Who is Eligible for the CBSE Compartment Exam?