AISSEE 2025 Final Answer Key Out at exams.nta.ac.in, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

AISSEE 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the final answer key for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 for both Class 6 and Class 9. Candidates can now access the final answer key on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

Candidates can access the answer key by entering their application number and date of birth. The final version incorporates all valid modifications based on the objections received and will be used to compute the results.

The final answer key will be used to calculate the results, which are expected to be announced shortly.

AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025: Changes

According to the final answer key, the NTA has removed a total of 32 questions from the Class 6 paper and 10 questions from the Class 9 paper across various subjects. These changes were made after reviewing the objections submitted by the candidates.

AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that says “AISSEE Answer Key 2025 for Class 6” or “AISSEE Answer Key 2025 for Class 9”.

Step 3: The answer key will open as a PDF file on your screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

About AISSEE 2025 Exam:

The AISSEE 2025 examination was held on April 5, 2025. This exam is the gateway for admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools across India.

Sainik Schools aim to prepare students for careers in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other military institutions. After the entrance exam, a structured admission process is followed. Once the results are announced, shortlisted candidates will undergo a medical examination to check their physical fitness. After this, a counselling session will be held to finalise seat allocation.