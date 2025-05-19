SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 to Be Announced Soon at sbi.co.in, Here's How to Check | Image: Unsplash

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 Date: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon. Once declared, candidates who appeared in the mains exam round for the Junior Associate posts can check their results on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Candidates who successfully clear the SBI Clerk Mains exam will have to appear for the local language test as part of the final selection process before being appointed.

A total of 13,735 vacancies will be filled for the Junior Associate position, including 5,870 seats for the unreserved category, 3,001 for OBC, 2,118 for SC, 1,385 for ST, and 1,361 for EWS candidates.

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025: Qualifying Marks

Along with the SBI Clerk Mains result, the bank will also release the scorecard. It will include each candidate’s individual scores, category-wise cut-off marks, and selection marks. There is no minimum qualifying mark for individual subjects, but candidates must meet the overall cut-off set by the bank to be considered for selection.

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘SBI Junior Associates 2025’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘SBI Clerk Result 2025’.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials as required.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.

About SBI Clerk Main Exam 2025: