AISSEE 2025 Results Declared: Sainik School Admission Results Out for Class 6 and 9 at exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link Here

AISSEE Results 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

To access their results, candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth.

Candidates who have passed the exam will now proceed to the next stages of the admission process, which include a medical examination and document verification. Further details will be provided by NTA in due course.

AISSEE Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘AISSEE Result 2025’.

Step 3: You will be taken to the login page—enter your application number and password to sign in.

Step 4: Once logged in, you’ll reach your candidate dashboard.

Step 5: Click on the result link for your class (either Class 6 or Class 9).

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download your scorecard and print it out for use during the admission process.

About AISSEE Exam 2025: