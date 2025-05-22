Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 Out at keralaresults.nic.in, Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

Kerala Boards 12th Result 2025 OUT: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the Class 12 results today at 3 PM. Students can check their results on the official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Students should note that the marksheet available on the official websites after the result is declared is provisional. To get the original marksheet and passing certificate, they will need to visit their respective schools a few days after the result announcement.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

This year, 77.81% of students have cleared the DHSE examination. Among the three streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 83.25%. Commerce followed with 74.21%, while the Humanities stream saw a pass rate of 69.16%.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official websites: dhsekerala.gov.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Kerala Plus Two Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your school code in the given field.

Step 4: Your school's result list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result in PDF format.

Step 6: Keep a copy safe for future use.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Supplementary Exams