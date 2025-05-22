com score card
  • Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 Out at keralaresults.nic.in, Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here

Updated May 22nd 2025, 15:39 IST

Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2025 out today at 3 PM. 77.81% students passed overall. Science stream topped with 83.25%, followed by Commerce (74.21%) and Humanities (69.16%).

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 Out at keralaresults.nic.in, Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

Kerala Boards 12th Result 2025 OUT: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the Class 12 results today at 3 PM. Students can check their results on the official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in. 

Students should note that the marksheet available on the official websites after the result is declared is provisional. To get the original marksheet and passing certificate, they will need to visit their respective schools a few days after the result announcement. 

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage 

This year, 77.81% of students have cleared the DHSE examination. Among the three streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 83.25%. Commerce followed with 74.21%, while the Humanities stream saw a pass rate of 69.16%. 

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: How to Check   

Step 1: Go to the official websites: dhsekerala.gov.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in.  

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Kerala Plus Two Result 2025’.  

Step 3: Enter your school code in the given field.  

Step 4: Your school's result list will appear on the screen.  

Step 5: Download the result in PDF format.  

Step 6: Keep a copy safe for future use.  

Direct Link to Check - Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Supplementary Exams 

The board will conduct supplementary exams, also known as "Save a Year" exams, for students who do not pass, giving them a chance to improve their marks. Those who are not satisfied with their results will have the option to apply for rechecking by paying the required fee online. Further details about the rechecking process and supplementary exams will be published on the board’s official website soon.  

Published May 22nd 2025, 15:38 IST