Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 Out at keralaresults.nic.in, Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here

Updated May 22nd 2025, 15:39 IST
Kerala Boards 12th Result 2025 OUT: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the Class 12 results today at 3 PM. Students can check their results on the official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Students should note that the marksheet available on the official websites after the result is declared is provisional. To get the original marksheet and passing certificate, they will need to visit their respective schools a few days after the result announcement.
This year, 77.81% of students have cleared the DHSE examination. Among the three streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 83.25%. Commerce followed with 74.21%, while the Humanities stream saw a pass rate of 69.16%.
Step 1: Go to the official websites: dhsekerala.gov.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Kerala Plus Two Result 2025’.
Step 3: Enter your school code in the given field.
Step 4: Your school's result list will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result in PDF format.
Step 6: Keep a copy safe for future use.
The board will conduct supplementary exams, also known as "Save a Year" exams, for students who do not pass, giving them a chance to improve their marks. Those who are not satisfied with their results will have the option to apply for rechecking by paying the required fee online. Further details about the rechecking process and supplementary exams will be published on the board’s official website soon.
