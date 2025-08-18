Amid Heavy Rainfall, Will Schools In Mumbai And Jammu & Kashmir Be Open Tomorrow?

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools due to heavy rainfall. The BMC Public Relations Officer announced that all schools will remain closed today and tomorrow, 19th august 2025 (Tuesday).

In response to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) red Alert warning for extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai City and its suburban areas for tomorrow, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in the city and suburbs will remain closed for the day.

"The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff, given the possibility of intense downpours, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions," X post shared by BMC said.

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai on Monday, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing waterlogging in multiple areas. The heavy rain slowed traffic on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle and caused waterlogging in the Gandhi Market Sion area. The Andheri subway has been closed due to waterlogging. Apart from Andheri West Veera Desai Road, Vakola, Kurla, Chuna Bhatti, Chembur, many low lying areas of Mumbai have been flooded.

In the wake of the situation, a red alert had been issued for the city till 12 pm today.

BMC has cautioned people not to leave their homes unless there is urgent work.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow as well, and schools will remain closed.

The IMD posted on its X account, highlighting areas that experienced rainfall in the past few hours.

"From 0830 hrs IST on 17 August to 0530 hrs IST on 18 August, moderate to heavy rainfall occurred over Coastal Andhra Pradesh (Visakhapatnam - 92mm), Coastal Maharashtra (Ratnagiri - 109mm, Santacruz - 71mm), and Goa (Panjim - 69mm). Moderate rainfall was recorded over Saurashtra & Kutch, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and the Andaman Islands," the IMD stated.

Earlier on Monday, the IMD issued a weather forecast at 2 a.m., predicting moderate to heavy rainfall over Mumbai and its suburban areas for the next 3-4 hours.

The IMD posted on its X account: "Moderate to heavy rainfall likely over Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3-4 hours. Refer to https://mumbairain.tropmet.res.in."

On Sunday, the IMD issued a flash flood alert for Maharashtra’s Konkan region, including Mumbai. Flash floods were likely in Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai City, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Suburban Mumbai districts.

According to a press release, the 24-hour outlook for Flash Flood Risk (FFR) until 1130 IST on 17-08-2025 stated, "Moderate to high flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighborhoods in the following meteorological subdivisions during the next 24 hours: Konkan & Goa - North Goa, South Goa, Mumbai City, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Suburban Mumbai districts."

The release further noted that surface runoff and inundation were expected in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas within the Area of Concern (AoC) due to anticipated rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was predicted for Mumbai city and its suburbs on Sunday morning, with the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.

Schools In All 10 Districts of Jammu To Remain Closed Tomorrow

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu has also issued an advisory in the wake of incessant rainfall there. Schools in all 10 districts of Jammu region will remain closed tomorrow as well due to weather alert of possible flooding, landslides and cloudburst.