NDA Announces Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan As Vice-Presidential Candidate

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan as vice-presidential candidate, union minister JP Nadda said at a press conference in Delhi.

Regarding the development, JP Nadda said that a discussion on this will be held with opposition leaders also.

“We will talk to the opposition as well. We should also get their support so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice President. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President,” said Nadda.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Parliamentary Board of BJP held in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were present during the meeting.

CP Radhakrishnan Will Be An Inspiring Vice President: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan will be an inspiring Vice President of the country.

In a post on X, the prime minister wrote, "Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states. His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President."

"In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance," PM Modi stated in a separate post on X.

Amit Shah Congratulates C. P. Radhakrishnan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Radhakrishnan for his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Congratulations to the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji on being nominated as the NDA's candidate for the vice presidential election. Your roles as a parliamentarian and as governor of different states have played a significant role in effectively fulfilling the constitutional duties. I am sure your vast experience and wisdom will enhance the prestige of the Upper House and achieve new milestones.

"Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and all members of BJP Parliamentary board for this decision," his post added.

HAM and TDP Welcome Decision

Extending support to the NDA for its selection of Radhakrishnan, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "We fully support the NDA candidate for Vice President, C.P. Radhakrishnan. We stand with the NDA from the streets to the Parliament."

Welcoming the decision, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X, stated, "Congratulations to Hon’ble Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on being announced as the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate...The Telugu Desam Party warmly welcomes his nomination and extends its full support."

Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to offer prayers. He was accompanied by his wife Sumathi during the visit.

About CP Radhakrishnan

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election will take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.